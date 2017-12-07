 »   »   » FUNNY! When Nivin Pauly Was Addressed As Dulquer Salmaan!

Nivin Pauly & Dulquer Salmaan, the two young sensations of the present day Malayalam cinema, have been successful in creating a space for their own, in both Mollywood and Kollywood.
In fact, their popularity has surged with the big success of their movies in Kerala, as well as the other states.
Coming to Nivin Pauly, his stardom did get a big boost with the phenomenal success of the movie Premam, a film which became a sensation all over South India.
Nivin Pauly is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Richie and interestingly, an excerpt from an interview given by the actor has been doing the rounds on the social media. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Busy With The Promotion Of Richie..!
Nivin Pauly, who is at present shooting for his upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni, is also busy with the promotional activities of his next big release Richie, which will hit the theatres tomorrow. The actor has been giving quite a few interviews in association with the release of the film.
When Nivin Pauly Was Addressed As Dulquer Salmaan..
It was in one among those interviews that this funny incident happened. At the beginning, the lady interviewer who was introducing Nivin Pauly to the audiences addressed the actor as Dulquer Salmaan.
A Prank..!
Immediately, it was proved that it was a short prank played by the interviewer on the big star. Nivin Pauly who enjoyed and took this prank in the right spirit, went on to appreciate the acting of the interviewer, on a funny note.
The Humble Nature..!
Importantly, Nivin Pauly remained calm and composed with a smile on his face throughout. Interviewer stated that if she had done this to any other star, they would have walked out of the interview and she had some great words for the humble and down-to-earth nature of Nivin Pauly.