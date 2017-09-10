 »   »   » When Ranjith Chose Mammootty Over Mohanlal!

Mohanlal and Mammootty, the superstars of Malayalam movie industry, have been considered as two of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. It is extremely difficult for both the industry members and audiences to choose between Mammootty and Mohanlal.

But recently, director Ranjith stunned the audiences, especially the Mohanlal fans, by choosing Mammootty over him. The director labeled the megastar as his personal favourite in the recently aired Lalsalam show, hosted by the complete actor.

When Mohanlal asked Ranjith 'Me or Mammootty?' during the rapid fire round in the show, Ranjith answered 'Mammootty' without a second thought. The complete actor welcomed Ranjith's reply wholeheartedly as if he already knew the writer-director's answer.

The film-maker had earlier revealed that he shares a very close personal bonding with Mammootty, while with Mohanlal, it is a more professional bond. With Mammootty, he can discuss every topic in the world, including his personal life and family matters.

According to Ranjith, it is Mohanlal who taught him to control the temper. The director had also stated that making characters for Mammootty is much easier. He points out that he can easily convince Mammootty to play a role.