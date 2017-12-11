 »   »   » Which Is Dulquer Salmaan's Daughter's Favourite Lullaby?

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya, one of the most loved couples of Mollywood welcomed their first child on May 05, 2017 and later, they named their little princess as Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

The young superstar of Mollywood is a doting father, as well and Dulquer Salmaan has proved that over and again with a couple of cute posts on Facebook, regarding his child.

In a recent award function, Dulquer Salmaan had opened up about the favourite Lullaby of his daughter. Well, it is a much popular song from a Mammootty starrer. Any guesses on the same?

During the function, Dulquer Salmaan opened up that the song Vennila Chandanakinnam, from the movie Azhakiya Ravanan in which his father starred, is the favourite song of his little princess.

He also added that despite being not a lullaby, this song is the favourite of his daughter. He sings this song for her and she slips off to sleep while hearing this song.

Undoubtedly, Vennila Chandanakinnam, which has been sung by Yesudas and set to to tune by Vidyasagar is one such song, which is afresh even after years. The picturisation and Mammootty's performance in it, also made the song a memorable one