 »   »   » Past To Present: Who can replace Jayaram & others if Meleparambil Aanveedu Is Remade Now?

Meleparambil Aanveedu is the 1993-released romantic comedy, which featured Jayaram in the lead role. The movie, which was directed by Rajasenan, depicted the unique love story of a Malayali young man and a Tamil village girl.

Shobana essayed the female lead opposite Jayaram in Meleparambil Aanveedu, which has been considered as one of the classic comedy movies of Malayalam. Jagathy Sreekumar and Vijayaraghavan appeared in the pivotal roles in the movie.



Let's see who can all replace Jayaram and others, if Meleparambil Aanveedu is hypothetically being remade now....



Nivin Pauly As Harikrishnan Jayaram had delivered a brilliant performance as Harikrishnan, a young man who struggles between his fear for the super strict father and love the innocent wife. From the present generation, Nivin Pauly would be a great choice for the role.

Aishwarya Rajesh As Pavizham Veteran actress Shobana had beautifully portrayed the loving, innocent Pavizham. If the movie is being remade now, the super-talented Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh can do total justice to the role.

Suraj Venjaramoodu As Jayakrishnan Well, no actor from the current slot can match the amazing comic timing of Jagathy Sreekumar, who played the role of Jayakrishnan in the original. But, if the movie is being remade now, National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu can be considered for the role.

Saikumar As Thrivikraman Pillai Narendra Prasad, the late actor was phenomenal as Thrivikraman Pillai, the super strict father of Hari, Jayan, and Gopi. Saikumar would be a perfect replacement for Prasad, if the movie is being remade now.

Joju George As Gopikrishnan Vijayaraghavan was at his comical best as Gopikrishnan, the second brother of Hari. From the current slot, Joju George will be a good choice for the light-hearted role.



The story idea of Meleparambil Aanveedu was by the late. lyricist Girish Puthenchery. Reportedly, Gireesh developed the idea of the movie after he met a Malayali youngster and Tamil girl, who was recently married, during a bus journey.



Later, the idea was developed into a script by the renowned scenarist, Raghunath Paleri. Initially, Innocent was considered for the role of Hari's maternal uncle, but the actor backed out from the project due to his busy schedule.



The team later decided to rope in Janardhanan, who was popular for his negative characters, for the role. The movie, which made a lifetime box office collection of about 2 Crores, had emerged as one of the highest grossers of 1993.