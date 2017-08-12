 »   »   » Past To Present: Who can replace Jayaram & others if Meleparambil Aanveedu Is Remade Now?

Meleparambil Aanveedu is the 1993-released romantic comedy, which featured Jayaram in the lead role. The movie, which was directed by Rajasenan, depicted the unique love story of a Malayali young man and a Tamil village girl.

Shobana essayed the female lead opposite Jayaram in Meleparambil Aanveedu, which has been considered as one of the classic comedy movies of Malayalam. Jagathy Sreekumar and Vijayaraghavan appeared in the pivotal roles in the movie.

Let's see who can all replace Jayaram and others, if Meleparambil Aanveedu is hypothetically being remade now....