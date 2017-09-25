 »   »   » Will Jimikki Kammal Break The Record Of This Song From A Mammootty Starrer?

Will Jimikki Kammal Break The Record Of This Song From A Mammootty Starrer?

Jimikki Kammal.., the trendsetting song from Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam has stolen the hearts of not just the people of Kerala, but the audiences of the other regions, as well.

No such Malayalam song of the recent past has went on to create such a huge buzz. In fact, Jimikki Kammal has become the first choice for most of the celebrations and events.

Will Jimikki Kammal Break The Record Of This Song From A Mammootty Starrer?

At the same time, Jimikki Kammal has to travel a bit further to achieve a very big record. Another song from a Mammootty starrer, holds the record for the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube. Recently, this particular song had crossed a new milestone as well.

I Love You Mummy..

I Love You Mummy..

The song 'I Love You Mummy..', from the Mammootty starrer Bhaskar The Rascal, released in the year 2015, holds the record for the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube. The song had first hit the YouTube on April 4, 2015.

The New Record..

The New Record..

Recently, the song featuring Nayanthara and Baby Anikha in it went on to cross the 3-Crore mark on YouTube, making it the first ever Malayalam song to achieve it. The song set to tune by Deepak Dev has been sung by Swetha Mohan and Devika Deepak Dev.

Jimikki Kammal..

Jimikki Kammal..

Interestingly, Jimikki Kammal song, which is the latest sensation, had hit the online circuits in the month of August and is racing ahead on YouTube. The song has already crossed the 2-Crore mark on YouTube.

The Success Of Jimikki Kammal..

The Success Of Jimikki Kammal..

Jimikki Kammal is a tremendous success and it went on to gain worldwide attention. In fact, the song even went on to top the Indian list of World Music Awards for two consecutive weeks.

Will Jimikki Kammal Break The Record Of I Love You Mummy?

Will Jimikki Kammal Break The Record Of I Love You Mummy?

As mentioned above, Jimikki Kammal has already crossed the 2-Crore mark on YouTube and the song still tops the charts. There are high chances for the song to overtake I Love You Mummy's record. Let us wait and see what will happen.

Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 17:58 [IST]
