 »   »   » WOW! Anjali To Make A Comeback To Mollywood!

Anjali, is definitely one among the most talented actresses of the South Indian film industry. The popular actress has already made a mark in the Tamil and Telugu film industries and has proved her acting prowess,with some good performances.

Earlier, Anjali had appeared in the Malayalam film Payyans, which featured Jayasurya in the lead role. The actress appeared as the leading lady in the movie, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Anjali is all set to make a comeback to Mollywood. Reportedly, the actress has been roped in to play the leading lady in an upcoming Biju Menon starrer, which has been titled as Rosapoo. This upcoming film will be helmed by Vinu Joseph. Earlier, team Rosapoo had come up with a motion poster of the movie.

Anjali's Role In Rosapoo In a recent interview given to Times Of India, Vinu Joseph, the director of the movie opened up about Anjali's Role in Rosapoo. Reportedly, the actress will be seen essaying a character, who is a half Tamilian and half Kannadiga. The report also adds that her role is as important as that of the lead character of the movie. About Rosapoo.. According to the reports, Rosapoo will be a film with a humorous angle. The film has its script penned by Santhosh Aechikkanam. Apart from Biju Menon & Anjali, Rosapoo will also feature actors like Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan etc., in important roles. More About Anjali... Anjali made her debut in films with a Telugu movie, titled Photo. But it was the Tamil movie Kattradhu Tamil MA, which gained her big accolades as she went on to win the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut Actress. Later, her performances in movies like Angadi Theru, Engeyum Eppodhum, Iraivi etc., earned her huge praises as an actress. Anjali Is A Part Of Peranbu Importantly, Anjali will be seen sharing the screen space in the film Peranbu, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. This upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual directed by Ram, is expected to be an intense movie with some powerhouse performances.

Well, we hope that Anjali's second outing in Mollywood will be fruitful and we wish her all the very best for the same.