 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's The Great Father To Get A Telugu Remake?

The Great Father was one among the most awaited releases of Mammootty in the year 2017. The movie, which had hit the theatres in March 2017 lived up to the huge expectations bestowed on it and emerged as a big hit at the box office.
Directed by Debutant Haneef Adeni, the Mammootty starrer fetched good reviews from various sectors. The Great Father was one such film, which made the perfect use of the actor and the star in Mammootty and thus catered well to all sections of the audiences.
The Great Father did narrate a socially relevant topic and the movie is quite adaptable to any film industry. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Mammootty's The Great Father might be remade in Telugu. But, who will reprise Mammootty's role in the Telugu version? Keep scrolling down to know about the same..
Venkatesh In The Great Father's Telugu Remake?
Mammootty had portrayed a character named David Nainan in The Great Father. If reports are to be believed, Tollywood's star Venkatesh, who is popularly known as Victory Venkatesh will portray the lead role in the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie.
Venkatesh And Remakes Of Malayalam Movies
Venkatesh has been a part of the remakes of Malayalam movies, even in the past. The actor had played the lead roles in the Telugu remakes of the Malayalam movies like Drishyam and Bodyguard.
Malayalam Movies In Telugu Remake Market
Of late, there has been a surge in the popularity of Malayalam movies in the Telugu remake market. Many of the superhit Malayalam movies like Bangalore Days, Premam, Drishyam etc., went on to get a remake in the Telugu film industry.
The Great Father Big Records..
Meanwhile, The Great Father is one such Malayalam film, which did set some big records. The movie fetched above 4.31 Crores on its opening day and thus becoming the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood, back then. The film went on to cross 50 Crores at the box office and emerged as one of the biggest hits of Mammootty.