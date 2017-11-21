 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's The Great Father To Get A Telugu Remake?

The Great Father was one among the most awaited releases of Mammootty in the year 2017. The movie, which had hit the theatres in March 2017 lived up to the huge expectations bestowed on it and emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Directed by Debutant Haneef Adeni, the Mammootty starrer fetched good reviews from various sectors. The Great Father was one such film, which made the perfect use of the actor and the star in Mammootty and thus catered well to all sections of the audiences.



The Great Father did narrate a socially relevant topic and the movie is quite adaptable to any film industry. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Mammootty's The Great Father might be remade in Telugu. But, who will reprise Mammootty's role in the Telugu version? Keep scrolling down to know about the same..

