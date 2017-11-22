 »   »   » WOW! Mohanlal To Bring Askar Ali Starrer Chembarathipoo To The Theatres!

The month of November is in its last legs and there are a couple of movies in the pipeline for a release and the prominent among them is Chembarathipoo, the second acting venture of Askar Ali.

Directed by debut film-maker Arun Vaiga, Chembarathipoo will release on November 24, 2017 and importantly, the film brought to the theatres by none other than Mohanlal.

Yes, what you heard is right and Chembarathipoo will be distributed to the theatres by the banner Maxlab Entertainment, owned by Mohanlal.

If reports are to be believed, this upcoming venture will get a big release and the team is planning to release the movie in above 120 screens across Kerala.

Well, that is indeed a big boost for Chembarathipoo and the entire team of the movie. The trailer and poster did grab the attention of the viewers and the expectations are good enough on this Asif Ali starrer and the stage is perfectly set for the movie to make a huge impact at the box office.

Aditi Ravi and Parvathy Arun play the female lead roles in Chembarathipoo. Apart from Askar Ali, this upcoming movie also features Aju Varghese, Vishakh Nair, Sudheer Karaman, Dharmajan Bolghatty etc., in important roles.