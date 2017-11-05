 »   »   » WOW! Prithviraj Announces Another Big Project!

Prithviraj, the actor who always makes it a point to do films with difference is sure to give some big surprises for the audiences in the coming days. The actor will be seen associating with some promising projects which are expected to offer a different viewing experience to the audiences.

The actor's next release will be Vimaanam, directed by Pradeep M Nair. Reportedly, the shoot of Vimaanam has been completed and Prithviraj has announced his next venture.

Prithviraj took to Facebook to officially announce is next venture with Vimaanam fame Pradeep M Nair. Reportedly, this upcoming film has been titled as Meter Gauge 1904.

According to Prithviraj, this upcoming film is a dream project of Pradeep M Nair and Prithviraj..

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Prithviraj..

Nothing much has been revealed about the project. According to the reports, the film will narrate the story of Engineer Kuruvila. The actor has also stated that the film require a huge amount of research and preparations.

On the other hand, there are reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj's Vimaanam might release during the Christmas season. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same. Vimaanam has been produced by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.