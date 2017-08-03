 »   »   » WOW! Priyanka Chopra To Step Into Mollywood?

Priyanka Chopra, the Queen of the Bollywood isat the peak of her acting career. In fact, she is now a popular figure in World Cinema, with the actress establishing her presence, even in Hollywood movies.

Now, here is a big news related to Priyanka Chopra's entry to the Malayalam cinema. Yes, what you heard is right, this big league actress is planning an entry to Mollywood, but in a different role.

According to the latest reports, Priyanka Chopra is all set to don the hat of a producer, for a Malayalam movie. Reportedly, she is planning step in to Mollywood with the Malayalam remake of popular Marathi movie Ventilator.

The original version was produced under Priyanka Chopra's home banner Purple Pebble Pictures. In fact, the news regarding the remake has already been confirmed by Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra.

Nothing has been finalised regarding the cast and crew members of this upcoming film. The same is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Well, the Malayalam remake of Ventilator will be the first production venture of Priyanka Chopra in a South Indian language. Earlier, Ventillator, which hit the theatres in 2016 had fetched various awards at the 64th National Film Awards.