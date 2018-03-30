 »   »   » 1 Year Of The Great Father: August Cinema Thanks Mammootty!

August Cinema Thank Mammootty

The Great Father was bankrolled by the production banner August Cinema. The movie turned out to be the top grossing movie of the banner in its final run. On the first anniversary of the movie's release, team August Cinema took to Facebook to send out a special post thanking Mammootty.



The Special Video

Meanwhile, it is the time for celebration for all the fans of Mammootty. A special mashup of The Great Father has been created in connection with the 1 year of The Great Father and the same has been send out through the official Facebook page of The Great Father.



Mammootty's David Nainan

In The Great Father, Mammootty portrayed a character named David Nainan. The well-etched character was not just about mass heroism as it had loads of moments to perform and Mammootty did that to perfection.



Box Office Records

As mentioned above, The Great Father started scripting records, right from its day 1 as the movie minted above 4 Crores on its opening day. The film had a sensational and long run in the theatres and crossed the 50-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Mammootty starrer emerged as one among the top grossing movies of 2017.

