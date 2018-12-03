 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections: A Record Breaking Opening Weekend For The Movie!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0, which graced the big screens across the globe on November 29, 2018 is unstoppable at the box office. The Rajinikanth starrer, which came in to the theatres amidst huge expectations has been doing an astounding business at the box office, whih underlines the fact that the film has met the expectations of the audiences. In Kerala, the film has indeed turned out to be a record-breaking opener. The movie has been doing an equally good business in both the the single screens as well as the multiplexes. 2.0 has been ruling the screens in the major centres like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know how much the film collected during its opening weekend.
Day 1 Kochi Multiplexes
2.0 started off on an extremely good note at the Kochi multiplexes with the film getting as many as 68 shows on the opening day. The film performed an a real good manner as it went on to fetch approximately 18.02 Lakhs on day 1 itself.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
The Later Days
Meanwhile, 2.0 maintained the same steadiness and the momentum on the later days as well. The film continued to draw crowds to the theatres in large numbers. Especially, the 3D version of the film has been enjoying a great demand.
4 Days Opening Weekend
The Saturday and Sunday were crucial for the movie and 2.0's box office performance in these two days proved that the film is here to stay. The movie registered extremely good collections on these 2 days as it fetched above 15 Lakhs each on these two days.
Statistcs Courtesy: Forum Keralam
50-Lakh Club
Meanwhile, 2.0 has crossed the 50-Lakhs mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film joined the club on the fourth day of its release and now, 2.0 along with Kayamkulam Kochunni is the fastest film of 2018 to have crossed the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes.
Breaks The Record Of Kayamkulam Kochunni
Meanwhile, 2.0 has pocketed a big record on its opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 61 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. With this, 2,0 has overtaken Kayamkulam Kochunni, which fetched 56 Lakhs from its 4-day long opening weekend.
Thiruvananthapuram Plexes
2.0 has been enjoying an extremely good outing at the Thiruvananthapuram Plexes as well. The film is racing ahead in terms of collections. According to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 has fetched approximately 88 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at Thiruvananthapuram Plexes.
The Weekdays
Well, the first Monday will indeed be a crucial one for the movie and id the film can maintain a good momentum during the weekdays, then the film is sure to reach newer heights.