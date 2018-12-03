 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections: A Record Breaking Opening Weekend For The Movie!

Day 1 Kochi Multiplexes

2.0 started off on an extremely good note at the Kochi multiplexes with the film getting as many as 68 shows on the opening day. The film performed an a real good manner as it went on to fetch approximately 18.02 Lakhs on day 1 itself.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

The Later Days

Meanwhile, 2.0 maintained the same steadiness and the momentum on the later days as well. The film continued to draw crowds to the theatres in large numbers. Especially, the 3D version of the film has been enjoying a great demand.

4 Days Opening Weekend

The Saturday and Sunday were crucial for the movie and 2.0's box office performance in these two days proved that the film is here to stay. The movie registered extremely good collections on these 2 days as it fetched above 15 Lakhs each on these two days.

50-Lakh Club

Meanwhile, 2.0 has crossed the 50-Lakhs mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film joined the club on the fourth day of its release and now, 2.0 along with Kayamkulam Kochunni is the fastest film of 2018 to have crossed the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes.

Breaks The Record Of Kayamkulam Kochunni

Meanwhile, 2.0 has pocketed a big record on its opening weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 61 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. With this, 2,0 has overtaken Kayamkulam Kochunni, which fetched 56 Lakhs from its 4-day long opening weekend.

Thiruvananthapuram Plexes

2.0 has been enjoying an extremely good outing at the Thiruvananthapuram Plexes as well. The film is racing ahead in terms of collections. According to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 has fetched approximately 88 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at Thiruvananthapuram Plexes.

The Weekdays

Well, the first Monday will indeed be a crucial one for the movie and id the film can maintain a good momentum during the weekdays, then the film is sure to reach newer heights.