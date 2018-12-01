 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Day 2): Maintains The Good Momentum!

Second Day Collections

At the Kochi multiplexes, 2.0 had as many as 49 shows on its second day, including both the 3D and 2D versions. The film maintained the steady momentum and according to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 fetched approximately 12.36 Lakhs on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes.

2 Days Collections

The movie had fetched above 18 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has crossed the 30 Lakh mark at the multiplexes. The movie has fetched 30.39 Lakhs from the first 2 days of its run.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

At The Trivandrum AriesPlex

2.0 had a stellar start at AriesPlex, which is one among the major centres of Trivandrum. On its second day, the film had 10 as many as 10 shows and it went on to fetch 8.85 Lakhs.

Weekend Ahead

The weekend ahead is a crucial one for the movie. It looks a promising one for the Rajinikanth starrer and the family audiences are expected to pour in to the theatres in large numbers. Especially, the movie has won the hearts of the kids. It might go on to cross the 50-Lakhs mark at the Kochi multiplexes.