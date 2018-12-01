 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Day 2): Maintains The Good Momentum!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Former US President, George H W Bush Dies At 94
-
- Everything You Need To Know About World AIDS Day
- 2.0 Hindi Version Full Movie Leaked Online For Download!
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch All The Updates Here!
- Mahindra Roxor’s ‘Jeep Grille’ Controversy Finally Ends
- Amazon EMI Fest: Get Enticing Offers On New Smartphones
- Banks May Soon Stop Providing Free ATM And Chequebook Services
- Pakyong: The Hamlet for Nature Lovers
2.0, the much awaited Tamil cinema has conquered the theatres across the globe. The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer, which is a visual specatcle, has garnered the interest of the audiences. As expected, the film did make a stellar opening in all its releasing centres. In Kerala too, the movie did open on an extremely positive note. At the Kochi multiplexes and Trivandrum multiplexes, the film had record number of shows on the opening day and the collections were also extremely promising. How well did 2.0 perform on its second day of its run in these centres. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more about the same.
Second Day Collections
At the Kochi multiplexes, 2.0 had as many as 49 shows on its second day, including both the 3D and 2D versions. The film maintained the steady momentum and according to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 fetched approximately 12.36 Lakhs on its second day at the Kochi multiplexes.
2 Days Collections
The movie had fetched above 18 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has crossed the 30 Lakh mark at the multiplexes. The movie has fetched 30.39 Lakhs from the first 2 days of its run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
At The Trivandrum AriesPlex
2.0 had a stellar start at AriesPlex, which is one among the major centres of Trivandrum. On its second day, the film had 10 as many as 10 shows and it went on to fetch 8.85 Lakhs.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Weekend Ahead
The weekend ahead is a crucial one for the movie. It looks a promising one for the Rajinikanth starrer and the family audiences are expected to pour in to the theatres in large numbers. Especially, the movie has won the hearts of the kids. It might go on to cross the 50-Lakhs mark at the Kochi multiplexes.