 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Kerala): Overtakes Sarkar To Become The Top Grossing Tamil Movie Of 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- China: Elderly Couple Loses Way To Home In Smog; Kept Roaming Around For 9 Hours
-
- Gautam Gambhir Retires: Top Moments From His Career
- The New Tata Harrier Will Have A Starting Price Of Rs 16 Lakh 'On-Road'
- JioGigaFiber Effect: Airtel Comes Up With Different Broadband Strategy
- PM Narendra Modi Graces Priyanka-Nick's Reception
- Do You Know How These Three Countries Control The Petrol Price You Pay?
- Enthralling Places To Visit In Kannan Devan Hills
- Follow These Things To Change Your Life Forever
2.0, the much awaited venture of Rajinikanth-Shankar combo has indeed turned out to be the much talked about movies of the recent times. The film has hit the right chords with the audiences by offering them an incomparable visual treat. As you all know, Tamil movies od enjoy a great outing at the Kerala box office and in case of 2.0, it has to be said that the film is indeed ruling the theatres The Kerala audiences too have lapped up this film, which is one its way to become a blockbuster success at the box office. Meanwhile, certain reports have come in regarding a record that the film has set at the Kerala box office. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more.
The Opening Day Collections
2.0 had made a record release in Kerala. Reportedly, the film released in 450 screens making it the biggest ever movie release in Kerala. Unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds that the film had fetched above 4.1 Crores on its day 1 at the Kerala box office.
The Good Momentum That It Maintained
But, 2.0 went on to maintain the good momentum and it witnessed steady collections during the weekdays as well. The movie enjoyed the big support of the family audiences, with the weekend shows running to packed theatres.
Overtakes Sarkar
Now, according to a tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has turned out to be the top grossing other language movie at the Kerala box office of the year 2018. Reportedly, the film has overtaken the lifetime gross of Sarkar at Kerala box office.
Top Grossing Rajinikanth Movie In Kerala
Kabali, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016 had enjoyed a fine run in Kerala. The film is expected to have fetched close to 20 Crores at the Kerala box offic. Going at this rate, 2.0 is sure to overtake Kabali soon.