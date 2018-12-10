 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Tamil): Becomes The Second Film Of Rajinikanth To Achieve This!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0 has already turned out to be the top grossing Tamil movie of all time, with its dubbed versions too scoring full marks at the box office. The Rajinikanth starrer is simply unstoppable at the Kerala box office as well with the film doing a fabulous business in its second weekend too. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres in Kerala, 2.0 continues to be the most preferred movie of the audiences. Now, 2.0 has crossed another major milestone in the due course of its run. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more about the same here.
10 Days Collections
The film did enjoy a good second weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has managed to fetch approximately 99.5 Lakhs from the first 10 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.
1-Crore Mark
Well, 2.0 has successfully passed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to have crossed the milestone on Sunday, which was its 11th day of its release. The film is expected to have fetched a higher amount on Sunday.
The First Tamil Movie Of 2018
With this, 2.0 has achieved something really big. The Rajinikanth starrer has turned out to be the first Tamil movie of 2018 to have crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. It is also the second other language movie after Avengers to cross the milestone.
After Kabali
Meanwhile, 2.0 has also turned out to be the second film of Rajinikanth to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Kabali was the actor's first film that entered the coveted club. It has to be seen whether 2.0 will go on to cross the total collections of Kabali or not.