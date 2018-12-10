 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections (Tamil): Becomes The Second Film Of Rajinikanth To Achieve This!

10 Days Collections

The film did enjoy a good second weekend at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has managed to fetch approximately 99.5 Lakhs from the first 10 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

1-Crore Mark

Well, 2.0 has successfully passed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to have crossed the milestone on Sunday, which was its 11th day of its release. The film is expected to have fetched a higher amount on Sunday.

The First Tamil Movie Of 2018

With this, 2.0 has achieved something really big. The Rajinikanth starrer has turned out to be the first Tamil movie of 2018 to have crossed the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. It is also the second other language movie after Avengers to cross the milestone.

After Kabali

Meanwhile, 2.0 has also turned out to be the second film of Rajinikanth to cross the 1-Crore mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Kabali was the actor's first film that entered the coveted club. It has to be seen whether 2.0 will go on to cross the total collections of Kabali or not.