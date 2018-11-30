 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections: The Movie Fails To Beat The Record Of Sarkar?

English
    2.0 has taken over the theatres across Kerala as well and the Rajinikanth starrer has captured the attention and the interest of the audiences. In Kerala, the film has been released in above 450 screens. The movie did enjoy early morning shows as well with 4 AM shows being played in many centres. 2.0 has in fact turned out to be the biggest ever release in the history of Kerala. It surpassed the record of Sarkar in terms of the number of screens in which the film has been release. Did 2.0 break the day 1 records of Sarkar as well in Kerala? Read 2.0 box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Opening Day Collections

    According to a tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, sent out in connection with the top opening day grossers of Kerala, 2.0 has fetched approximately 4.15 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made by the makers regarding the day 1 collections.

    Sarkar's Day 1 Collections

    If the above collection figures are to go by, 2.0 has failed to beat the opening day collection record, which was set by Sarkar in Kerala. If reports are to be believed, Sarkar had fetched close to 6 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.

    The Top Grosser Of Rajinikanth

    At the same time, 2.0 has also turned out to be the top opening day grosser of Rajinikanth in Kerala. Till the arrival of 2.0, Kabali was the top day 1 grosser of Rajinikanth in Kollywood. If reports are to be believed, the movie had fetched above 3 Crores on day 1.

    At The Worldwide Box Office

    Meanwhile, 2.0 has had a record-breaking start at the worldwide box office. In Chennai, the film has turned out to be the top day 1 grosser of all time. At the same time, reports have come out that the movie has crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office on day 1 itself.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 0:30 [IST]
