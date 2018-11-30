 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office Collections: The Movie Fails To Beat The Record Of Sarkar?

Opening Day Collections

According to a tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, sent out in connection with the top opening day grossers of Kerala, 2.0 has fetched approximately 4.15 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made by the makers regarding the day 1 collections.

Sarkar's Day 1 Collections

If the above collection figures are to go by, 2.0 has failed to beat the opening day collection record, which was set by Sarkar in Kerala. If reports are to be believed, Sarkar had fetched close to 6 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.

The Top Grosser Of Rajinikanth

At the same time, 2.0 has also turned out to be the top opening day grosser of Rajinikanth in Kerala. Till the arrival of 2.0, Kabali was the top day 1 grosser of Rajinikanth in Kollywood. If reports are to be believed, the movie had fetched above 3 Crores on day 1.

At The Worldwide Box Office

Meanwhile, 2.0 has had a record-breaking start at the worldwide box office. In Chennai, the film has turned out to be the top day 1 grosser of all time. At the same time, reports have come out that the movie has crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office on day 1 itself.