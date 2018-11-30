 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office First Day Collections: Makes A Scintillating Start In These Centres!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0, the much awaited movie of the season has taken the box office by storm. The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer, directed by maverick film-maker Shankar has turned out to be an amazing visual spectacle and the initial responses of the audiences suggest that they are mighty impress by this magnum opus, which has offered an all new experience for them. 2.0 has made a big release in Kerala as well and the film's performance in the key centres like Trivandrum and Ernakulam have been top notch. The movie has set some new records with its stunning beginning. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more about the same.
At Trivandrum AriesPlex
AriesPlex is one of the biggest centres in Trivandrum and going by the reports, the film has opened on an extremely good note out here. Reportedly, the film had early morning shows at AriesPlex with the first show commencing at 4 AM in the morning.
Opening Day Collections
According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film had as many as 27 shows in total at the AriesPlex on its day 1. The report also adds that 2.0 has collected 15.89 Lakhs in total on its day 1 at AriesPlex (including the 2D and the 3D versions)
Breaks The Record Of Sarkar
Well, the previous record for the best opening at AriesPlex in this year was held by Sarkar. The Vijay starrer, which hit the theatres a few weeks ago had fetched 15.6 Lakhs on its day 1 at AriesPlex. Now, 2.0 has made it to the top slot.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, the film did get a perfect platform for a phonemenal beginning. The movie had as many as 68 shows at the Kochi multiplexes and it ranked at the top in terms of number of shows on opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.
A Fabulous Opening
Well, 2.0 has made a fabulous beginning at the Kochi multiplexes as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 has fetched approximately 18.02 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.
The Second Best Opener
Meanwhile, 2.0 has turned out to be the second biggest opener at the Kochi multiplexes in the year 2018 so far. The movie is next only to Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had fetched approximately 19 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam