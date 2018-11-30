 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office First Day Collections: Makes A Scintillating Start In These Centres!

At Trivandrum AriesPlex

AriesPlex is one of the biggest centres in Trivandrum and going by the reports, the film has opened on an extremely good note out here. Reportedly, the film had early morning shows at AriesPlex with the first show commencing at 4 AM in the morning.

Opening Day Collections

According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film had as many as 27 shows in total at the AriesPlex on its day 1. The report also adds that 2.0 has collected 15.89 Lakhs in total on its day 1 at AriesPlex (including the 2D and the 3D versions)

Breaks The Record Of Sarkar

Well, the previous record for the best opening at AriesPlex in this year was held by Sarkar. The Vijay starrer, which hit the theatres a few weeks ago had fetched 15.6 Lakhs on its day 1 at AriesPlex. Now, 2.0 has made it to the top slot.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the Kochi multiplexes, the film did get a perfect platform for a phonemenal beginning. The movie had as many as 68 shows at the Kochi multiplexes and it ranked at the top in terms of number of shows on opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

A Fabulous Opening

Well, 2.0 has made a fabulous beginning at the Kochi multiplexes as well. According to a report by Forum Keralam, 2.0 has fetched approximately 18.02 Lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes.

The Second Best Opener

Meanwhile, 2.0 has turned out to be the second biggest opener at the Kochi multiplexes in the year 2018 so far. The movie is next only to Kayamkulam Kochunni, which had fetched approximately 19 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Kochi multiplexes.

