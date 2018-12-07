 »   »   »  2.0 Box Office First Week Collections (Kerala): The Rajinikanth Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2.0 has been setting the cash registers ringin at the Kerala box office as well. The Rajinikanth starrer, which got a big platform by making a release in over 450 screens in Kerala did live up to all the hype and buzz surrounding the film. The visual spectacle has indeed carved a place in the minds of the audiences. Especially, family audiences in Kerala have given top preference to this film, which has successfully completed the first week of its run. How much did 2.0 collect on its first week from Kerala. Read 2.0 box office collections report to know more about the same.
1 Week Gross Collections
2.0 has done a fabulous business in the theatres across Kerala and has crossed the 15-Crore mark already. According to a tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has made a gross collection of 15.4 Crores, without including the 3D charges.
Inclusive Of The 3D Charges
Well, the 3D version of the film has gained huge popularity in Kerala as well. In the tweet sent out by Ramesh Bala, it has also been mentioned that the film has fetched approximately 18 Crores, inclusive of all the 3D charges.
The Second Week Of Its Run
2.0 has entered the second week of its run in the theatres across Kerala. The film is enjoying the second week of its run in a good number of centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the movie is continuing its run with a very good number of shows.
Can It Be The Top Grossing Tamil Movie?
Well, 2.0 has the calibre to turn as the top grossing Tamil movie at the Kerala box office. The film is expected to enjoy a grand second weekend with the family audiences expected to pour in large numbers to the theatres. If that happens, then the film will easily topple all the existing records.