 »   »   » Box Office Chart(Mar 26 – April 1): 3 New Malayalam Movies Step In For The Race!

5. Ira

Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh starrer Ira has entered the third week of its run. Reportedly, the film is still continuing its run in above 50 theatres, which is a big achievement considering the fact that the three new big movies had hit the theatres in the past week.











4. Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

Swathanthryam Ardharathryil did make it to the theatres on March 31, 2018. The movie has opened to some stunning reviews and the thriller has got the big support of the youngsters on its initial days. Going by the reports, the opening has been a promising one and is sure to race ahead in the cmong days.





Box Office Meter: Fine Opening







3. Vikadakumaran

Vikadakumaran, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role has been fetching some decent reviews. The well-packaged comedy thriller has been accepted by its genre lovers and has got the advantage of the 4-day long weekend. The upcoming days will be crucial for the movie.



Box Office Meter: Decent Opening







2. Kuttanadan Marpappa

Kuttanadan Marpapa is off to a good start at the box office. The Kunchacko Boban starrer, which has been tagged as a perfect comedy entertainer has seemingly struck the right chords with the family audiences. The long weekend turned out to be a good one for the movie and let's see how the film will perform on the weekdays.



Box Office Meter: Good Opening



1. Sudani From Nigeria

Sudani From Nigeria is the movie of the moment. The film, which has fetched unanimously positive reviews have been well-accepted by the audiences. Sudani From Nigeria did a fine business during the weekdays as well and has remained rock-steady despite the arrival of the new releases.



Box Office Meter: Super Hit





