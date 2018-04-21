 »   »   » 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards: Fahadh Faasil & Manju Warrier Are The Big Winners!

Best Actor

Fahadh Faasil, who recently won big at the 65th National Film Awards, has been adjudged as the Best Actor of 2017 at the 41st Kerala Film critics awards. His phenomenal portrayal of the mysterious character in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has fetched him this big award.

Best Actress

Manju Warrier has been adjudged as the Best Actress of the year 2017. Her powerful performances in the movies C/O Saira Banu and Udaharanam Sujatha have won her this big award.

Best Director

Jayaraj has bagged the title of the Best Director for his phenomenal work in the film Bhayaanakam. In fact, he was also adjudged as the Best Director in the recently announced 65th National Film Awards.

Best Film

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the much appreciated film directed by Dileesh Pothen has won yet another big recognition as the film has been adjudged the Best Film at the 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards.

Most Popular Movie

Dileep starrer Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy had a fantastic run in the thetres and did emerge as one among the top grossers of the year 2017. Ramaleela has been adjudged as the Most Popular Movie at the 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards.

Second Best Actor

Tovino Thomas had a memorable 2017 with his films fetching both critical and commercial successes. His performance in Mayaanadhi was much appreciated and he has won the award for the Second Best Actor at the 41st film Critics Award for his performance in this much appreciated film.

Second Best Actress

Aishwarya Lakshmi has been adjudged as the second best actress for her performance in the film Mayaanadhi. In the film, she had portrayed a character named Aparna and she did come with a subtle yet impactful performance.