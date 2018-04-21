 »   »   » 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards: Fahadh Faasil & Manju Warrier Are The Big Winners!

Related Articles
- Fahadh Faasil To Star In Sreenivasan-Sathyan Anthikad Team's Next Movie!
- 65th National Film Awards WInners List: Malayalam Movies Make A Huge Mark!
- Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie To Be An Onam Release?
- Nazriya Nazim To Don The Producer's Hat For Fahadh Faasil's Next Movie!
- Fahadh Faasil And Amal Neerad To Team Up Yet Again?
- Fahadh Faasil To Team Up With My Dear Kuttichathan's Director?
- Fahadh Faasil And Suraj Venjaramoodu In B Unnikrishnan's Next Movie!
- Vanitha Film Awards 2018: Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier & Parvathy Adjudged The Big Winners!
- NAFA 2018: Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag The Top Honours!
- CPC Cine Awards 2017: Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag Top Honours!
- RUMOUR! Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim To Come Together On Screen?
- Carbon Movie Review: Shines Like A Diamond, But Only At Parts!
- Mohanlal Review: A Tale Dedicated To All The Die-hard Fans Of Mohanlal!
The results of the much awaited Kerala Film Critics Awards have been announced. This is the 41st edition of the Film Critics Awards, instituted by the Kerala Film Critics Association. The films like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Bhayaanaakam etc., which sparkled at this year's National Film Awards have made a huge impact at the 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards as well. Take a look at the list of big winners here..Take a look at the list of other winners..
Best Actor
Fahadh Faasil, who recently won big at the 65th National Film Awards, has been adjudged as the Best Actor of 2017 at the 41st Kerala Film critics awards. His phenomenal portrayal of the mysterious character in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum has fetched him this big award.
Best Actress
Manju Warrier has been adjudged as the Best Actress of the year 2017. Her powerful performances in the movies C/O Saira Banu and Udaharanam Sujatha have won her this big award.
Best Director
Jayaraj has bagged the title of the Best Director for his phenomenal work in the film Bhayaanakam. In fact, he was also adjudged as the Best Director in the recently announced 65th National Film Awards.
Best Film
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the much appreciated film directed by Dileesh Pothen has won yet another big recognition as the film has been adjudged the Best Film at the 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards.
Most Popular Movie
Dileep starrer Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy had a fantastic run in the thetres and did emerge as one among the top grossers of the year 2017. Ramaleela has been adjudged as the Most Popular Movie at the 41st Kerala Film Critics Awards.
Second Best Actor
Tovino Thomas had a memorable 2017 with his films fetching both critical and commercial successes. His performance in Mayaanadhi was much appreciated and he has won the award for the Second Best Actor at the 41st film Critics Award for his performance in this much appreciated film.
Second Best Actress
Aishwarya Lakshmi has been adjudged as the second best actress for her performance in the film Mayaanadhi. In the film, she had portrayed a character named Aparna and she did come with a subtle yet impactful performance.
Second Best Film - Aalorukkam
Best Script Writer - Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Cinematography - Nikhil S Praveen (Bhayaanakam)
Best Editor - Ayoob Khan (Lakshyam)
Best Music Director - 4 Musics (Meesan, Sadrushya Vakyam 24:29)
Ruby Jubilee Award For Acting - Indrans
Chalachithrarathnam Award - MK Arjunan
Best Child Artists - Master Alok (Clint), Baby Meenaksi (Sadrushyavaakyam 24:29)
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.