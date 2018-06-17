 »   »   »  65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 (Malayalam): And The Winners Are..

Best Debut (Male)

Antony Varghese did make a startling entry to Mollywood with the film Angamaly diaries. Rightly, the actor has been adjudged as the Best Debut (Male) at the 65th Filmfare Awards South.

Best Debut (Female)

Aishwarya Lekshmi made her big debut in Mollywood with the film Njandukalude Nattil Oru Idavela, which was followed by Mayaanadhi. The actress has won the Best Debut (Female) award for her performance in her debut movie.

Best Playback Singer (Female) – KS Chitra (Kambhoji)

KS Chitra has won yet another Filmfare Award. The actress has been as adjudged as the Best Playback Singer (Female) at the 65th Filmfare Awards South for her song in the Malayalam film Kambhoji.

Best Playback Singer – Shahbaz Aman (Mayaanadhi)

Shahbaz Aman has won the award for the Best Playback Singer for the song Mizhiyil Ninnum, from the film Mayaanadhi. Earlier, he had also won the Kerala State Award for the same song.

Best Music Album - Rex Vijayan (Mayaanadhi)

The songs of Mayaanadhi had emerged as big hits. Rex Vijayan, who had composed the songs for the film has won the award for the Best Music Album (Malayalam) at the 65th Filmfare Awards South (Malayalam).

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Shanthi Krishna did make a powerful comeback to Malayalam movies with Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. Her portrayal of the character Sheela Chacko in the movie has fetched her the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Malayalam.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Alencier Ley Lopez had portrayed the role of a police officer named Chandran in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The actor, who had won a lot of praises for the performance in this movie, has been adjudged as the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Malayalam at the 65th Filmfare Awards South.

Best Actor (Female)

Parvathy continues to win laurels for her performance in the highly acclaimed movie Take Off. She has won the big title of the Best Actor (Female) - Malayalam, at the 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 as well.

Best Actor Critics (Male)

The year 2017 was indeed a fabulous one for the actor in Tovino Thomas. His portrayal of Maathan in the film Mayaanadhi, was well-acclaimed by the critics. Now, Tovino Thomas has won the title of the Best Actor Critics (Male) for his performance in Mayaanadhi.

Best Actor Critics (Female)

Manju Warrier has won the award for the Best Actor Critics (Female). The actress' portrayal of the lead character Sujatha, in the film Udaharanam Sujatha has fetched her this big award.

Best Director

Dileesh Pothan, who debuted as a film-maker with Maheshinte Prathikaaram, did stun one and all with his second film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum as well. He has been adjudged as the Best Director at the 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 for his scintillating work in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Best Film

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the Malayalam film which won rave reviews from all quarters, has won the title of the Best Film at the 65th Filmfare Awards South 2018.

Best Actor (Male)

Fahadh Faasil has bagged his third Filmfare Award for the Best Actor. He has been adjudged as the Best Actor of the year 2018 for his realistic portrayal of the character named Prasad in the highly acclaimed film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.