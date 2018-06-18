 »   »   »  65th Filmfare Awards South 2018 Photos: Mollywood Celebrities Dazzle At The Big Event!

Nithya Menen

Popular actress Nithya Menen was present for the function held in Hyderabad. The actress won the award for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Tamil, for her wonderful performance in the film, Mersal.

Priyamani

Popular South Indian actress Priyamani was another prominent celebrity who attended the big function. The actress was seen in a navy blue silk saree at the event.

Navya Nair

Navya Nair too attended the event that was held in Hyderabad on June 16, 2018. The actress was spotted in a pastel embroidered lehenga. Navya Nair shared a few selfies and pictures that were taken during the function, through her Facebook page.

Navya Nair And Bhavana

Actress Bhavana too made her presence felt for the big function. In this picture shared by Navya Nair, you could see Navya Nair and actress Bhavana together. Bhavan opted to wear a specially designed Label'M saree for the mega event.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Navya Nair

Tovino Thomas And Indrajith

Among the younger lot of actors, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith were present for the big event. Tovino Thomas had won the award for the Best Actor Critics (Male) for his performance in Mayaanadhi.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Navya Nair

Amala Paul

Amala Paul, who was most recently seen in the Tamil movie Bhaskar Oru Rascal, was also present at the 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards South 2018.

Mamtha Mohandas

Actress Mamtha Mohandas did make her presence felt at the award ceremony held in Hyderabad. The actress was seen in a full-length white skirt with floral prints paired with a white crop top.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi, who made her big entry to the film industry as a lead actress with the film Premam, was one among the top celebrities who attended the event. She was adjudged as the Best Actress for her performance in the Telugu movie Fidaa.

Aishwarya Lakshmi

Here is another photo posted on the official Facebook page of Navya Nair. The actress could be seen along with Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had won the award for the Best Debut (Female).

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Navya Nair