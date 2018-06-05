 »   »   »  65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South) 2018 Nominations: Mayaanadhi & Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum On Top!

The 65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South) 2018 will be held on June 16, 2018 in the land of Hyderabad. The big winners and the achievers of the South Indian film industry are expected to grace the award ceremony, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious ones in the South Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, the nomination lists for various categories are out. In the Malayalam section, movies like Mayaanadhi, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Take Off & Angamaly Diaries have bagged the maximum number of nominations. These 4 movies along with Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu will be fighting it out for the title of the Best Film.

Mayaanadhi Mayaanadhi, the film directed by Aashiq Abu, has won the maximum number of nominations. The film has been nominated in as many as 7 categories namely Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Tovino Thomas, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Aishwarya Lakshmi, Best Music (Rex Vijayan), Best Lyrics & Best Playback Singer (Shahbaz Aman). Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Dileesh Pothen's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which features Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, has bagged 5 nominations in total. The film has been nominated in the categories Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In a Leading Role (Male) - Fahadh Faasil, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)- Nimisha Sajayan, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Alencier. Angamaly Diaries Angamaly Diaries, the highly appreciated film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has also bagged as many as 5 nominations in various categories namely Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Sarath & Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Anna Rajan. Take Off Take Off, the debut directorial venture of Mahesh Narayanan is also not far behind and the movie has bagged nomination in 4 categories including that of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Parvathy and Best Actor In a Supporting Role (Male) - Kunchacko Boban.

Mohanlal (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol), Dulquer Salmaan (Solo), Nivin Pauly (Sakhavu), Biju Menon (Rakshadhikari Baiju) etc., have also earned nominations for the title of the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male). On the other hand, Manju Warrier (Udaharanam Sujatha) and Anu Sithara (Ramante Edanthottam) are also in the list of nominees for the title of the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female).