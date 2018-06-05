English
 »   »   »  65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South) 2018 Nominations: Mayaanadhi & Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum On Top!

65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South) 2018 Nominations: Mayaanadhi & Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum On Top!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The 65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South) 2018 will be held on June 16, 2018 in the land of Hyderabad. The big winners and the achievers of the South Indian film industry are expected to grace the award ceremony, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious ones in the South Indian film industry.

    Meanwhile, the nomination lists for various categories are out. In the Malayalam section, movies like Mayaanadhi, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Take Off & Angamaly Diaries have bagged the maximum number of nominations. These 4 movies along with Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu will be fighting it out for the title of the Best Film.

    Mayaanadhi

    Mayaanadhi, the film directed by Aashiq Abu, has won the maximum number of nominations. The film has been nominated in as many as 7 categories namely Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Tovino Thomas, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Aishwarya Lakshmi, Best Music (Rex Vijayan), Best Lyrics & Best Playback Singer (Shahbaz Aman).

    Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

    Dileesh Pothen's Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which features Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, has bagged 5 nominations in total. The film has been nominated in the categories Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In a Leading Role (Male) - Fahadh Faasil, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)- Nimisha Sajayan, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Alencier.

    Angamaly Diaries

    Angamaly Diaries, the highly appreciated film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has also bagged as many as 5 nominations in various categories namely Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Sarath & Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Anna Rajan.

    Take Off

    Take Off, the debut directorial venture of Mahesh Narayanan is also not far behind and the movie has bagged nomination in 4 categories including that of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Parvathy and Best Actor In a Supporting Role (Male) - Kunchacko Boban.

    Mohanlal (Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol), Dulquer Salmaan (Solo), Nivin Pauly (Sakhavu), Biju Menon (Rakshadhikari Baiju) etc., have also earned nominations for the title of the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male). On the other hand, Manju Warrier (Udaharanam Sujatha) and Anu Sithara (Ramante Edanthottam) are also in the list of nominees for the title of the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female).

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue