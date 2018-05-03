 »   »   » 65th National Film Awards Ceremony: Jayaraj, KJ Yesudas, Nikhil S Praveen Attend The Event!

The 65th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi, this evening, amidst controversies. More than 60 award winners, decided to skip the big event and thus expressing the displeasure over the alleged discrimination in handing over the awards.

Reportedly, 11 of the major awards were presented by the President Of India whereas rest of the awards were distributed by Smriti Irani, the minister for Information and Broadcasting.

In fact, it was Malayalam film industry that shined the maximum in the results of the 65th National Film Awards but disappointingly, more than half of the big winners decided to skip the event and expressed their solidarity to the protestors. Reportedly, the name boards and the chairs of non-attendees were removed.

Jayaraj Jayaraj, the popular director of Malayalam cinema attended the big event. He had signed in the complaint petition sent by a section of the winners but he refused to skip the event. The film-maker has won two major awards for that of the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. He received the award for the Best Director from the President of India. KJ Yesudas KJ Yesudas, the much loved singer of Indian cinema too, made it a point to attend the big event. The singer was adjudged as the Best Singer of the year and he received the award from the President Of India. Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy were among the list of the big winners but both of them decided to skip the event. Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil has already returned to Kerala. Parvathy had won a special Jury award for her performance in Take Off whereas Fahadh Faasil was adjudged as the Best Supporting Actor. Other Prominent Personalities Who Skipped The Event Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was adjudged as the Best Malayalam Movie. Dileesh Pothen, the director of the film and Sandeep Senan, the producer of the movie, decided to boycott the event. Sajeev Pazhoor, who won the award of the Best Screenplay also joined them. Similar was the case of VC Abhilash, whose Aalorukkam had won the award for the Best Film on social issues.

Nikhil S Praveen, the cinematogropher of Bhayaanakam, who was adjudged as the Best Cinematographer for his work in the film also attended the 65th National Film Awards ceremony. He received the award from Smriti Iran, the minister of Information and Broadcasting.