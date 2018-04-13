 »   »   » 65th National Film Awards WInners List: Malayalam Movies Make A Huge Mark!

Best Supporting actor - Faadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil has bagged the title of the Best supporting actor for his performance as Kallan Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. This is the actor's first National Award.



Special Jury Mention – Take Off

Take Off, the movie that won a lot of recognition at the Kerala State Film Awards and the International Film Festival Of India, has won a special mention at the 65th National Film Awards. The movie has been directed Mahesh Narayanan.



Special Jury Mention – Parvathy

Yet another big achievement has come in the way of Parvathy. The actress, who portrayed the role of Sameera, in the film Take Off has won a special mention at this year's National Film Awards. Reportedly, Parvathy was in the contention for the title of the Best Actress.



Best Malayalam Movie – Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film directed by Dileesh Pothen that is one of the most appreciated movies of the previous year has been adjudged as the Best Malayalam movie of the year 2017. Shekhar Kapur tagged the film as a beautiful film with some brilliant performances.



Best Screenplay – Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Sajeev Pazhoor who made his big entry to the industry with the film Thoncdimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothen, has brought the title of the Best Screenplay to the Malayalam film industry.



Best Production Design – Santhosh Rajan (Take Off)

Take Off has won another major title at the 65th National Film Awards. Santhos Rajan has won the award for the Best production Design for his works in Take Off.



Best Director & Best Adapted Screenplay - Jayaraj

Jayaraj has won two big awards in this year's National Film Awards. The renowned film-maker has bagged the title of the Best Director for his film Bhayanakam. He also won the award for the Best Adapted Screenplay.



Best Playback Singer - KJ Yesudas

KJ yesudas, the much loved singer of Indian cinema has won the National recognition yet again.The actor has been adjudged as the Best Singer at the 65th National Film Awards for his song from the film Viswasapoorvam Mansoor.

