 »   »   » 65th National Film Awards Results: Malayalam Movies Make A Huge Mark!

The results of the much awaited 65th National Film Awards are out and as usual, Malayalam movies have made a mark in this year's National Film Awards as well with Thondimuthalum Drikskashiyum, Take Off, Parvathy, KJ Yesudas, Jayaraj, Fahadh Faasil, Bhayanakam, Sajeev Pazhoor etc., bagging the big awards.
Take a look at the list of the big winners from the Malayalam film industry..
Best Supporting actor - Faadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil has bagged the title of the Best supporting actor for his performance as Kallan Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. This is the actor's first National Award.
Special Jury Mention – Take Off
Take Off, the movie that won a lot of recognition at the Kerala State Film Awards and the International Film Festival Of India, has won a special mention at the 65th National Film Awards. The movie has been directed Mahesh Narayanan.
Special Jury Mention – Parvathy
Yet another big achievement has come in the way of Parvathy. The actress, who portrayed the role of Sameera, in the film Take Off has won a special mention at this year's National Film Awards. Reportedly, Parvathy was in the contention for the title of the Best Actress.
Best Malayalam Movie – Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film directed by Dileesh Pothen that is one of the most appreciated movies of the previous year has been adjudged as the Best Malayalam movie of the year 2017. Shekhar Kapur tagged the film as a beautiful film with some brilliant performances.
Best Screenplay – Sajeev Pazhoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Sajeev Pazhoor who made his big entry to the industry with the film Thoncdimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothen, has brought the title of the Best Screenplay to the Malayalam film industry.
Best Production Design – Santhosh Rajan (Take Off)
Take Off has won another major title at the 65th National Film Awards. Santhos Rajan has won the award for the Best production Design for his works in Take Off.
Best Director & Best Adapted Screenplay - Jayaraj
Jayaraj has won two big awards in this year's National Film Awards. The renowned film-maker has bagged the title of the Best Director for his film Bhayanakam. He also won the award for the Best Adapted Screenplay.
Best Playback Singer - KJ Yesudas
KJ yesudas, the much loved singer of Indian cinema has won the National recognition yet again.The actor has been adjudged as the Best Singer at the 65th National Film Awards for his song from the film Viswasapoorvam Mansoor.
Nikhil S Praveen who helmed the cinematography department of the movie Bhayanakam has won the award for the Best Cinematographer.
Reports had suggested that 15 Malayalam movies were in the various rounds for various rewards. Shekhar Kapur, who was the chairman of the committee was all praises for the regional movies that released in the past year.
