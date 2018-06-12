English
A Debonair Mammootty Poses With 4 Actresses For Vanitha Photoshoot & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off!

    In Malayalam cinema, the first name that comes to our mind when we hear the word stylish is Mammootty. The Megastar of Malayalam cinema has defied age and he has given even the younger crop of actors a run for their money. Undoubtedly Mammootty is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema and the most stylish and suave actor around.

    A Debonair Mammootty Poses With 4 Actresses For Vanitha Photoshoot & We Cant Take Our Eyes Off!

    Now, one such photo of actor is doing the rounds on social media and it has left the audiences awestruck. He has bowled over everyone with his looks which is sure to set a trend. In this brand new photo, a debonair Mammootty could be seen along with for young actresses of the industry namely Anu Sithara, Aditi Ravi, Durga Krishna and Malavika Menon.

    Anu Sithara herself took to her Facebook page to share the picture. Actress Durga Krishna, who made her debut with the film Vimaanam also shared the photo through her official Facebook page.

    Take a look at the same here..

    Meanwhile, this is the cover photo of the upcoming edition of the popular magazine Vanitha. Mammootty looks dapper in the suits and it seems like Mammootty's amazing looks and his style sense have definitely won the hearts of all. Truly, the Megastar of Malayalam cinema and a trendsetter by all means.

    Another Picture...

    Here is another picture from the photoshoot. Anu Sithara and Aditi Ravi, have posted this picture on their respective Instagram pages. The photo has fetched a good number of likes on the photo-sharing social media.

    A New Photo Posted By Mammootty

    Meanwhile, Mammootty took to Facebook to share a recent picture of his, in which he has sported a stylish spec as well. The photo has already gone viral and has fetched above 18K likes and 1K shares within a short span of time.

    The Twirled Moustache

    Here is a still taken during the trailer launch of Abrahaminte Santhathikal. The picture has been shared through the official Facebook page of the movie. It seems like the actor has sported this twirled moustache look for his upcoming film Maamaankam.

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Meanwhile, Mammootty will be seen in two different get-ups in his next big release, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and the actor's new look for the movie has already gained the necessary attention.

