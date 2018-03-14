 »   »   » A Question Regarding This Mammootty Starrer Appeared In CBSE Examinations!

Related Articles
It is the month of March and the exam fever has taken the control with the students left busy with their preparations for the exams. Nevertheless, it's hard to keep Malayalam movies out of the scene with questions regarding a Mammootty starrer too, taking the front seat in an examination.
Well, any guesses on the movie under discussion?Yes, we are talking about the Mammootty starrer Varsham, which had hit the theatres back in the year 2014. The movie had some specialities associated with it and now a fact surrounding the Mammootty starrer found a place in the question paper for CBSE students as well. Keep reading to know more about the same..
The Question..!
It was in the General Knowledge question paper for class VII students that a question related to the Mammootty starrer Varsham had appeared. The students were asked to write down the first Malayalam song which was released through WhatsApp.
The Answer..!
Well, the first Malayalam song to be released through WhatsApp was none other than the song Koottu Thedi, from the Mammootty starrer Varsham. The song sung by Sachin Varrier was penned by MR Jayageetha and set to tune by Bijibal.
Ranjith Sankar's Facebook Post Regarding The Same
Interestingly, popular film-maker Ranjith Sankar, who directed the Mammootty starrer, took to Facebook to reveal this interesting piece of information. On his Facebook post, regarding the same, the popular film-maker also posted a photo of the question paper.
More About Varsham...
Varsham was well-appreciated upon its release. The film, which was scripted by Ranjith Sankar himself featured Mammootty in the role of a financier named Venu. The movie was high on performances and had also put forward quite a few important messages. Interestingly, Varsham was also the first Malayalam film to be released in UAE/GCC theatres on the very same day of its release in India.