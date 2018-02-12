 »   »   » Aadhi: Anu Sithara Praises Pranav Mohanlal & The Movie!

Aadhi is on its way to reach newer heights at the box office. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer, directed by popular film-maker Jeethu Joseph has set the cash registers ringing at the box office and thus emerging as a big blockbuster.

Aadhi has found a place in the list of the favourites of the audiences and Pranav Mohanlal too has made a huge impact with his debut movie as a lead hero.



In fact, many celebrities too came out with praises for the movie and the latest to join the list if popular actress Anu Sithara. The young actress who watched the film took to Facebook to shower praises on Pranav Mohanlal and Aadhi.



In her short review about Aadhi, Anu Sithara has tagged Pranav Mohanlal as the Tom Cruise of Mollywood. Take a look at Facebook post of Anu Sithara regarding Aadhi..







Well, Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal are receiving all the credits that they deserve. Pranav Mohanlal's parkour scenes in the film are the major highlights of the movie and the young actor has definitely put in a lot of effort for the perfection of the action scenes. The making video of the action scenes of Aadhi went on to become a huge hit on the social media.



Meanwhile, Aadhi has entered the third week of its run. The movie is sailing ahead smoothly and is sure to cross newer milestones at the box office in the upcoming days.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,