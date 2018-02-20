 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: Becomes The First Malayalam Film Of 2018 To Achieve This Feat!

Aadhi is nearing the 1 month of its run in the theatres and the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has become the inaugural member of the list of blockbusters of the year 2018.

With its fascinating run in theatres across Kerala, Aadhi has given the right launch pad for Pranav Mohanlal and the actor's fan base has sky-rocketed with his very first film as the lead hero.



At Kochi multiplexes, which is one among the prominent centres for Malayalam movies, Aadhi has been rock-steady despite many other movies making an entry to the theatres in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, in the due course of its run in the theatres, Aadhi has gone to become the first Malayalam film of 2018 to achieve a particular feat. Read Aadhi box office report to know more about the same..



Joins The 1-Crore Club..! Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph has joined the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film crossed the 1-Crore mark on its 21st day of run in the theatres.

First Film Of 2018..! Meanwhile, with its steady and sensational run at the Kochi multiplexes, Aadhi has become the first Malayalam film of 2018 to reach this coveted club. The year so far has witnessed the arrival of close to 19 movies.

23 Days Collections..! Aadhi continues its steady run at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a collection report by Forum Keralam, the Pranav Mohanlal movie has fetched approximately 1.09 Crores from 23 days of run in the Kochi Multiplexes.

The Way Ahead..! Aadhi has as many as 11 shows per day at the Kochi multiplexes and the numbers are extremely good considering the fact that many movies had released in the past few weeks. It has to be seen whether the film will cross the 1.5-Crore-mark or not.

UAE/GCC Regions Meanwhile, Aadhi did make a big release in UAE/GCC regions in the past week. The movie received a grand reception and if reports are to be believed, Aadhi has fetched a grand opening at the UAE/GCC regions.



