 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: A Big Achievement For The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer!

10000 Shows

Aadhi who is super strong in majority of the releasing centres has successfully completed 10000 shows in Kerala alone. Importantly, the film went on to cross the milestone within just 19 days of run in Kerala.



First Film Of 2018

The year so far has witnessed the arrival of a good number of movies and with its indisputable run in the Kerala theatres, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has gone on to become the first film of 2018 to cross the 10000 shows mark in Kerala.



A Big Achievement

Well, this indeed is a big achievement for Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Pranav Mohanlal has made his big debut as a lead actor with the movie and it is after a long time that the film of a debutant is crossing the 10000 shows mark at the box office.



Running To Packed Houses

As mentioned above, Aadhi is all set to enter the fourth week of run in Kerala and is expected to continue in a good number of centres. The movie is running to packed houses on weekends, and is doing a decent business on weekdays as well.

