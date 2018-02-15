 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: A Big Achievement For The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer!

With the Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam film industry has got its first blockbuster of the year, 2018. Aadhi's performance at the box office has been phenomenal and the film, which went on to meet the expectations of the audiences, has had a golden run at the box office, so far.
Aadhi is all set to enter the fourth week of its run at the Kerala theatres and the makers of the film could be proud of the fact that the movie has remained unperturbed even after the arrival of a good number of other movies. Meanwhile, Aadhi has crossed a major milestone in the theatres. Keep reading Aadhi box office report to know more about the same..
10000 Shows
Aadhi who is super strong in majority of the releasing centres has successfully completed 10000 shows in Kerala alone. Importantly, the film went on to cross the milestone within just 19 days of run in Kerala.
First Film Of 2018
The year so far has witnessed the arrival of a good number of movies and with its indisputable run in the Kerala theatres, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has gone on to become the first film of 2018 to cross the 10000 shows mark in Kerala.
A Big Achievement
Well, this indeed is a big achievement for Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. Pranav Mohanlal has made his big debut as a lead actor with the movie and it is after a long time that the film of a debutant is crossing the 10000 shows mark at the box office.
Running To Packed Houses
As mentioned above, Aadhi is all set to enter the fourth week of run in Kerala and is expected to continue in a good number of centres. The movie is running to packed houses on weekends, and is doing a decent business on weekdays as well.