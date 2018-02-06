 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: 11 Days Kerala Collections!

10-Crore Mark

Aadhi went on to register one of the finest openings at the Kerala box office among the films released in the year, so far. The collections on the weekdays and the weekends were equally impressive and unofficial reports came in that the movie crossed 10-Crore mark at a fast pace.



11 Days Collections

Aadhi has entered the second week of its run and the box office collection report of the movie is out. According to a report by Manorama Online, Aadhi has already crossed the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.



A Big Blockbuster

Aadhi is sure to emerge as a big blockbuster. The film is yet to release in UAE/GCC centres and other foreign countries. Going at this rate, the film has high chances to enter the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office.



Still Strong In The Theatres

Aadhi enjoys its dominant run in the theatres with the movie continuing in a good number of centres. Reportedly, Aadhi has already crossed the 5K shows mark in Kerala and at this rate, the movie is sure to cross the 10K shows mark in the long run.



Kochi Multiplexes

Aadhi is rulling the box office chart at the Kochi multiplexes. The movie had crossed the 50-Lakh mark recently. The second weekend was also a grand one for the movie. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched above 66 Lakhs from its 11 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

