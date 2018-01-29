 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: Off To A Grand Start!

Day 1 Collections

Aadhi did get a fantabulous start at the Kochi multiplexes with heavy responses for the advance booking, as well. The movie went on to fetch approximately 7.12 Lakhs from 20 shows on its first day at the Kochi multiplexes.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam



3 Days Collections

Aadhi had a grand weekend with positive reviews pouring in for the movie. The movie maintained the same momentum and the film collected approximately 21.19 Lakhs from its first 3 days of run at the Kochi Multiplexes.



One Of The Best Openings Of 2018

Aadhi has got a real big opening at the Kochi multiplexes. With such staggering box office collections on its first weekend, the film has went on to register one of the best openings for a movie, at the Kochi multiplexes, in the year 2018.



Total Collections

Meanwhile, Aadhi is doing an equally good business in other centres across Kerala. Nothing much has been revealed about the total collections of the movie. But, going by the initial response, the movie has definitely got a big opening.



The Way Ahead

Well, the upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the film at the Kochi multiplexes. At the same time, the booking status for Aadhi on the first weekday is promising and that rightly shows the huge popularity of the movie.

