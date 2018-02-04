 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: The film Crosses A Major Milestone

Aadhi, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer which hit the theatres on January 26, 2018 is on its way to become a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie is racing ahead in the theatres and has gone one to become one of the most talked about movies of the recent times.

Pranav Mohanlal has been receiving huge praises for his sensational performance in the film, especially in the action sequences. The stunning parkour sequences of the movie have been tagged as the major highlights of the movie.



Aadhi is drawing huge crowds, both in the single screens and the multiplexes. At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadhi has went on to cross a major milestone and that too at a fast pace. Read Aadhi box office report to know more..



First Weekend Collections Aadhi went to get a bumper opening at the Kochi multiplexes. The film registered good collections right from its very first day in the theatres. The film went on to fetch approximately 21.1 Lakhs from its first three days at the Kochi multiplexes.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

50-Lakh Mark Aadhi went on to maintain the same momentum, even during the weekdays. The film has went on to cross the 50-Lakh mark at a fast pace. According to a report by Forum Keralam, The movie has fetched 54.5 Lakhs from its 9 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.

Crossed The 10-Crore Mark? The film has had a stellar run in the theatres, so far. The movie is running to packed houses in the theatres. Certain reports are doing the rounds that Aadhi has already crossed the 10-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Enters The Second Week In Style Aadhi has entered the second week of its run in the theatres. The film continues its run in majority of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film is running to packed houses on its second weekend with a good number of shows.



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,