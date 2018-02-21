 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: Overtakes Bollywood Biggies PadMan & Padmaavat!

UAE Box Office

Aadhi had hit the theatres in UAE on February 15, 2018. The film got a big release and reportedly, the movie did get a sensational weekend with the film running to packed houses. According to a report by Catch News, the film was at the second spot in the list of top 5 movies at the UAE box office, in the past week.



Overtakes PadMan And Padmaavat

With its sensational opening in UAE, Aadhi, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer, has overtaken the likes of big Bollywood movies like PadMan and Padmaavat, which are at the fourth and fifth spot respectively at the UAE box office.



The Top Spot

Meanwhile, the past week also witnessed the arrival of the much awaited Hollywood movie Black Panther. According to the report, it is Black Panther that took over the top spot at the UAE box office in the past week.



Box Office Collections

Aadhi is maintaining a steady momentum in the theatres across Kerala. According to a recent report by Manorama Online, the movie directed by Jeethu Joseph has crossed the 35 Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

