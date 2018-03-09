 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: All Set To Enter The 50-Crore Club?

At The Kerala Box Office

Aadhi had a phenomenal start at the Kerala box movie with the movie ruling the theatres from the opening day itself. Reports had surfaced that Aadhi went on to cross the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office within 11 days of its run. The film also went on to complete 10000 shows in Kerala within 19 days of run.



Still Running In The Theatres

Aadhi has entered the sixth week of its run in the Kerala theatres and the movie continues its run with a decent number of shows. At a prominent centre like Kochi, the movie is still continuing with above 10 shows/day, which is impressive. Reportedly, the film has crossed 16000 shows in Kerala.



Other Regions

Aadhi displayed a good performance in regions outside Kerala as well. In Bangalore, the film is still continuing its run. At the UAE/GCC regions, Aadhi did get a fantastic opening and continued its good run in the later days as well.



All Set To Enter The 50-Crore Club?

Meanwhile, there are certain reports doing the rounds that Aadhi is all set to cross the 50-Crore club soon. Reports suggest that, considering the worldwide collections, the movie has crossed the 40-Crore mark already and is expected to join the 50-Crore mark as well. The makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the same.



Debut Movie

If this happens, it would definitely be a big achievement for Pranav Mohanlal as he would go on to become the first actor to have his debut film as a lead hero in the elite 50-Crore club.





