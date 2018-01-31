 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office Success: Dileep Joins The Celebrations

Aadhi Success Celebration

The first general body meeting of FIUOK, the organization of theatre owners was held in Kochi yesterday. It was during the function that the success celebration of Aadhi was held and it was attended by prominent personalities like Antony Perumbavoor, Dileep, B Unnikrishnan etc.



Dileep

Popular actor Dileep joined the celebration of the big success of the movie, by cutting a specially designed cake. Antony Perumbavoor, who is the President of FIUOK has produced Aadhi under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.



Mohanlal Celebrating The Success Of Aadhi

Meanwhile, Mohanlal who was in Kannur recently celebrated the big success of the movie with his fans. In the above picture, you could see Mohanlal cutting the cake in connection with the celebrations.



Aadhi In The Theatres..

Well, Aadhi is rock steady at the box office and is expected to become the first blockbuster of 2018. Pranav Mohanlal has been receiving a lot of praises for his sensational performance in the film, especially in the Parkour scenes.

