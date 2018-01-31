 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office Success: Dileep Joins The Celebrations

Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi is on its way to become a big hit at the box office. The film has been receiving largely positive reviews and the audiences have lapped up the big entry of Pranav Mohanlal as the lead hero.
Meanwhile, team Aadhi is indeed happy with the big success of the movie and the makers are celebrating the big success of this much awaited venture, directed by popular film-maker Jeethu Joseph. Popular actor Dileep also joined the success celebration of Aadhi. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Aadhi Success Celebration
The first general body meeting of FIUOK, the organization of theatre owners was held in Kochi yesterday. It was during the function that the success celebration of Aadhi was held and it was attended by prominent personalities like Antony Perumbavoor, Dileep, B Unnikrishnan etc.
Dileep
Popular actor Dileep joined the celebration of the big success of the movie, by cutting a specially designed cake. Antony Perumbavoor, who is the President of FIUOK has produced Aadhi under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.
Mohanlal Celebrating The Success Of Aadhi
Meanwhile, Mohanlal who was in Kannur recently celebrated the big success of the movie with his fans. In the above picture, you could see Mohanlal cutting the cake in connection with the celebrations.
Aadhi In The Theatres..
Well, Aadhi is rock steady at the box office and is expected to become the first blockbuster of 2018. Pranav Mohanlal has been receiving a lot of praises for his sensational performance in the film, especially in the Parkour scenes.
Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, Aadhi also features Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Jagapathi Babu etc., in important roles.