 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Has Entered The 50-Crore Club!

Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie Aadhi had graced the big screens by the last week of January. The film that openend to unanimous positive opinions did bag the tag of a blockbuster within a couple of weeks time and the movie remained unbeaten at the box office, depite many new movies posing stiff competitions.
Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph did rule the box ofice in the first quarter of 2018 and is the sole big blockbuster to have come out in the first three month of the year. With the very first film, Pranav Mohanlal has become a big star and the box office report of the film suggests the same. Read Aadhi box office collection report to know more..
Big Opening For Aadhi
Aadhi had a memorable opening at the Kerala box office as the film registered continuous houseful shows in majority of the centres. The positive word of mouth did spread like wildfire and the film maintained the same momentum in the later days. Reports had surfaced that the Pranav Mohanlal starrer had joined the 20-Crore club within the 11 days of its run in the theatres across Kerala.
50-Crore Club
Now, the big news is that Aadhi has joined the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the film, took to his official Facebook page, to wish the audiences a Happy Vishu and at the same time, he also did send out a latest poster of the film, confirming that the movie has joined the 50-Crore club..
Pranav Mohanlal's Debut Movie In The 50-Crore Club
Meanwhile, this is indeed a big achievement for Pranav Mohanlal, especially considering the fact that Aadhi was hid debut movie as a lead hero. It is for the first time that a Malayalam film of a debut actor is entering the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office.
Third Film Of Aashirvad Cinemas
Meanwhile, Aashirvad Cinemas has yet another film in the most prestigious club. In fact, it was the same banner's Drishyam that introduced the 50-Crore club to the Malayalam film industry. Later, Mohanlal starrer Oppam also went on to find a place in the coveted club. Aadhi is the third film of the banner to cross this big milestone.
