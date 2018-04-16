 »   »   » Aadhi Box Office: The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Has Entered The 50-Crore Club!

Big Opening For Aadhi

Aadhi had a memorable opening at the Kerala box office as the film registered continuous houseful shows in majority of the centres. The positive word of mouth did spread like wildfire and the film maintained the same momentum in the later days. Reports had surfaced that the Pranav Mohanlal starrer had joined the 20-Crore club within the 11 days of its run in the theatres across Kerala.



50-Crore Club

Now, the big news is that Aadhi has joined the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the film, took to his official Facebook page, to wish the audiences a Happy Vishu and at the same time, he also did send out a latest poster of the film, confirming that the movie has joined the 50-Crore club..



Pranav Mohanlal's Debut Movie In The 50-Crore Club

Meanwhile, this is indeed a big achievement for Pranav Mohanlal, especially considering the fact that Aadhi was hid debut movie as a lead hero. It is for the first time that a Malayalam film of a debut actor is entering the coveted 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office.



Third Film Of Aashirvad Cinemas

Meanwhile, Aashirvad Cinemas has yet another film in the most prestigious club. In fact, it was the same banner's Drishyam that introduced the 50-Crore club to the Malayalam film industry. Later, Mohanlal starrer Oppam also went on to find a place in the coveted club. Aadhi is the third film of the banner to cross this big milestone.

