 »   »   » Aadhi: Celebrities Praise Pranav Mohanlal & The Movie!

Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi is now the talk of the M'town. The much awaited movie has opened to positive reviews and Pranav Mohanlal has made a big mark with his very first movie as a debut hero.
Aadhi has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and the movie has been lapped up by the audiences. The social media is busy talking about the movie and the amazing work of Pranav Mohanlal in the movie.
Even the celebrities have been impressed by Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal's work in the movie. Many of the top celebrities of the industry, took to social media to praise Pranav Mohanlal and Aadhi. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Vineeth Sreenivasan
Vineeth Sreenivasan who watched Aadhi took to Facebook to shower praises on the movie and the efforts of Pranav Mohanlal. He has written that he himself is a huge fan of the parkour stunts and mentioned that Pranav's work is even better than that of Matt Damon's work of the Bourne Series.
B Unnikrishnan
Popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan is all praises for Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal. The film-maker who was heavily impressed with the performance of Pranav Mohanlal in the movie stated that the young actor is here to stay.
Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan, popular film-maker and close friend of Mohanlal & family took to Facebook to congratulate the proud father and mother of Pranav. He also wrote that Mohanlal's legacy follows with Pranav
Manju Warrier
On the day of the release of Aadhi, popular actress Manju Warrier took to Facebook to send her best wishes to Pranav Mohanlal.
Vishal
Popular Tamil actor Vishal, who watched the film Aadhi also took to the micro blogging site to praise Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie as a lead hero. In his message, the actor has stated that Pranav Mohanlal didn't look like a newcomer at all.
Aju Varghese
Popular actor Aju Varghese also had some good words for the movie. He did send out a short Facebook post, which suggested that he enjoyed the movie a lot and the performances of Pranav Mohanlal, Anusree, Sharafudheen and Siju Wilson.