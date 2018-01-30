 »   »   » Aadhi: Celebrities Praise Pranav Mohanlal & The Movie!

Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Sreenivasan who watched Aadhi took to Facebook to shower praises on the movie and the efforts of Pranav Mohanlal. He has written that he himself is a huge fan of the parkour stunts and mentioned that Pranav's work is even better than that of Matt Damon's work of the Bourne Series.



B Unnikrishnan

Popular film-maker B Unnikrishnan is all praises for Aadhi and Pranav Mohanlal. The film-maker who was heavily impressed with the performance of Pranav Mohanlal in the movie stated that the young actor is here to stay.



Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan, popular film-maker and close friend of Mohanlal & family took to Facebook to congratulate the proud father and mother of Pranav. He also wrote that Mohanlal's legacy follows with Pranav



Manju Warrier

On the day of the release of Aadhi, popular actress Manju Warrier took to Facebook to send her best wishes to Pranav Mohanlal.



Jus watched my bestest friend #suchilal n #Lalettan s supa talented son #PranavMohanlal s debut film #Aadhi. Slick film n brilliant performance as a newcomer.He Didn't look like one.all da best. Gb pic.twitter.com/LsEwgwwIOs

— Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 27, 2018

Vishal

Popular Tamil actor Vishal, who watched the film Aadhi also took to the micro blogging site to praise Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie as a lead hero. In his message, the actor has stated that Pranav Mohanlal didn't look like a newcomer at all.



Aju Varghese

Popular actor Aju Varghese also had some good words for the movie. He did send out a short Facebook post, which suggested that he enjoyed the movie a lot and the performances of Pranav Mohanlal, Anusree, Sharafudheen and Siju Wilson.

