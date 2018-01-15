 »   »   » Aadu 2 Box Office: 5 Reasons For The Big Success Of the Movie!

Aadu 2 is on its way to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the recent times. The sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Aadu has been well-appreciated by all sections of the audiences alike.
It is for the first time that a sequel to a movie, which wasn't a big theatrical success, is making its way to the theatres. More importantly, Aadu 2 has also emerged as one of the biggest ever successful sequels of all time.
Well, due credits must be given to the entire team of Aadu 2 for coming up with a film, which caters well to all sections of the audiences alike. Meanwhile, here we take you through 5 important factors that ensured Aadu 2's big success at the box office.
Bringing Back All The Characters
The best part of Aadu 2 is in the fact that it brought back almost the 90% of the characters from the prequel. The makers could have thought of bringing Shaji Pappan and the gang alone, but they made it a point to bring back all the most loved characters from the prequel and recreate a bigger and better magic with the prequel.
Performances & The Making
Well, for actors, it is never easy to be a part of a sequel, as comparisons are bound to be obvious. In Aadu 2, we saw each and every actor of the franchise equalling or putting up an even better performance than in the prequel. More importantly, Midhun Manuel Thomas' making should also be given due credits as he used his actors exceedingly well and packaged a perfect mass entertainer.
Rectifying The Mistakes Of The Prequel
Aadu 2 is a well-written and carefully crafted film. The team did give due importance to rectify the small mistakes that had pulled its prequel down. Aadu 2 had a more intriguing and engaging storyline. With Aadu 2, the audiences got a more refined film, that has everything in it to satisfy the tastes of the normal audiences.
Heroic Elements
In Aadu 2, Shaji Pappan, the character played by Jayasurya was one such hero character who loses heroism when it mattered the most. Upon the release of Aadu, Shaji Pappan gained huge acceptance and coming to Aadu 2, the makers were careful in giving the required amount of heroism to the character, without losing out the main characteristics.
Retaining The Same BGM
BGM does play an important role in the success of the film. The role doubles when the film under consideration is sequel. In the past, we have seen makers trying to overdo on an already popular BGM. In Aadu 2, the makers opted for the same BGM for most of the characters, with only slight change in the tone and that worked out exceedingly well for the movie.