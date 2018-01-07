 »   »   » Aadu 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses A Major Milestone

Aadu 2, one among the big releases of the Christmas season has turned out to be a humongous success at the box office. The film, which got a fantastic beginning has continued its same momentum in the first week of New Year, as well.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadu 2 has had a dream run, so far. The film, which hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 has been the first choice of the audiences at the multiplexes. Aadu 2 has been doing a sensational business, even during the weekdays and now, the Jayasurya starrer has crossed a major milestone. Keep reading Aadu 2 box office report to know more about the achievement of the movie.
50-Lakh Mark
Aadu 2 got a sensational start at the Kochi multiplexes and that too at a good occupancy rate. The film crossed the 50-Lakh mark within 9 days of its release.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Crossed The 1-Crore Mark
Now, Aadu 2 has crossed yet another major landmark at the Kochi multiplexes. The film, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas has joined the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. The film crossed the 1-Crore mark on the 16th day of its run.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Best Performer Among The Christmas Releases
At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadu 2 has raced ahead of all the other Christmas releases. Initially, Mammootty starrer was leading the race by a big margin but Aadu 2 went on to break the box office collections of Masterpiece at the Kochi multiplexes.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Back-to-back Hits For Jayasurya
Well, Jayasurya has enjoyed back-to-back successes with Punyalan Private Limited and Aadu 2. Importantly, both the films have joined the coveted 1-Crore club at the multiplexes. Importantly, Aadu 2 is the fourth film of Jayasurya to enter the 1-Crore club after Amar Akbar Anthony, Pretham and Punyalan Private Limited.
The Way Ahead For Aadu 2..
Well, Aadu 2 is still doing a steady business at the Kochi multiplexes, especially during the weekends. The Jayasurya starrer is still moving strong with 18 shows/day, which is phenomenal. Going at this rate, the film is sure to reach newer heights at the Kochi multiplexes, in the coming days.