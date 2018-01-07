 »   »   » Aadu 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses A Major Milestone

Aadu 2, one among the big releases of the Christmas season has turned out to be a humongous success at the box office. The film, which got a fantastic beginning has continued its same momentum in the first week of New Year, as well.

At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadu 2 has had a dream run, so far. The film, which hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 has been the first choice of the audiences at the multiplexes. Aadu 2 has been doing a sensational business, even during the weekdays and now, the Jayasurya starrer has crossed a major milestone. Keep reading Aadu 2 box office report to know more about the achievement of the movie.

