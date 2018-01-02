 »   »   » Aadu 2 Box Office: The Jayasurya Starrer Is Cruising Ahead At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Aadu 2 has hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 amidst huge expectations. The sequel to the movie Aadu Oru Beekarajeeviyanu was expected to make a big impact at the box office and it has to be said that Aadu 2 has met the expectations of the audiences, in all aspects.

Well, from the latest reports, it is to be understood that Aadu 2 is the first choice of the audiences now. The film is doing an exemplary business in both the single screens and the multiplexes. The word of mouth for Aadu 2 is extremely positive and the box office collections of the film prove that.



At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadu 2 is quite unstoppable. The Jayasurya starrer is cruising ahead at the box office and is all set to break some big records. Read Aadu 2 box office report to know more..

