 »   »   » Aadu 2 Box Office: The Jayasurya Starrer Is Cruising Ahead At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Aadu 2 has hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 amidst huge expectations. The sequel to the movie Aadu Oru Beekarajeeviyanu was expected to make a big impact at the box office and it has to be said that Aadu 2 has met the expectations of the audiences, in all aspects.
Well, from the latest reports, it is to be understood that Aadu 2 is the first choice of the audiences now. The film is doing an exemplary business in both the single screens and the multiplexes. The word of mouth for Aadu 2 is extremely positive and the box office collections of the film prove that.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadu 2 is quite unstoppable. The Jayasurya starrer is cruising ahead at the box office and is all set to break some big records. Read Aadu 2 box office report to know more..
A Good Opening
Aadu 2 had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017, along with three other major Malayalam movie releases. The film also had to face a tight competition from Masterpiece. Despite all these, Aadu 2 registered a good opening at the Kochi multiplexes and fetched approximately 3.24 Lakhs on its opening day.
Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Present Collections
Aadu 2 has completed 11 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is doing a stellar business on the weekdays, as well. So far, Aadu 2, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas has fetched 70.39 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes.
Courtesy: Forum Keralam
1-Crore Club
Well, it is quite sure that Aadu 2 will enter the 1-Crore club soon. Going at this rate, Aadu 2 is expected to join the coveted club in the upcoming weekend itself. It has to be seen whether the movie will enter the 2-Crore club or not.