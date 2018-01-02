 »   »   » Aadu 2 Box Office: The Jayasurya Starrer Is Cruising Ahead At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Aadu 2 Box Office: The Jayasurya Starrer Is Cruising Ahead At The Kochi Multiplexes!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Aadu 2 has hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 amidst huge expectations. The sequel to the movie Aadu Oru Beekarajeeviyanu was expected to make a big impact at the box office and it has to be said that Aadu 2 has met the expectations of the audiences, in all aspects.

Aadu 2 (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Well, from the latest reports, it is to be understood that Aadu 2 is the first choice of the audiences now. The film is doing an exemplary business in both the single screens and the multiplexes. The word of mouth for Aadu 2 is extremely positive and the box office collections of the film prove that.

At the Kochi multiplexes, Aadu 2 is quite unstoppable. The Jayasurya starrer is cruising ahead at the box office and is all set to break some big records. Read Aadu 2 box office report to know more..

A Good Opening

A Good Opening

Aadu 2 had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017, along with three other major Malayalam movie releases. The film also had to face a tight competition from Masterpiece. Despite all these, Aadu 2 registered a good opening at the Kochi multiplexes and fetched approximately 3.24 Lakhs on its opening day.

Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Present Collections

Present Collections

Aadu 2 has completed 11 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is doing a stellar business on the weekdays, as well. So far, Aadu 2, directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas has fetched 70.39 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes.

Courtesy: Forum Keralam

1-Crore Club

1-Crore Club

Well, it is quite sure that Aadu 2 will enter the 1-Crore club soon. Going at this rate, Aadu 2 is expected to join the coveted club in the upcoming weekend itself. It has to be seen whether the movie will enter the 2-Crore club or not.

Total Collections

Total Collections

Going by the reports, Aadu 2 is doing a grand business in most of the centres. The makers of the film haven't released the official figures yet. Reportedly, the team is expected to reveal the exact box office figures on the 15th day of the movie's release.

Aadu 2
Read more about: aadu 2, jayasurya
Story first published: Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat